China building cyberweapons to hijack enemy satellites, says U.S. leak

Document assesses Beijing's ambitions to disrupt communications during wartime

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 22, 2023 at 4:22pm
(ARS TECHNICA) – China is building sophisticated cyber weapons to “seize control” of enemy satellites, rendering them useless for data signals or surveillance during wartime, according to a leaked US intelligence report.

The U.S. assesses that China’s push to develop capabilities to “deny, exploit or hijack” enemy satellites is a core part of its goal to control information, which Beijing considers to be a key “war-fighting domain.”

The CIA-marked document, which was issued this year and has been reviewed by the Financial Times, was one of dozens allegedly shared by a 21-year-old U.S. Air Guardsman in the most significant American intelligence disclosures in more than a decade.

Read the full story ›

