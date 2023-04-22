China building cyberweapons to hijack enemy satellites, says U.S. leak

(ARS TECHNICA) – China is building sophisticated cyber weapons to “seize control” of enemy satellites, rendering them useless for data signals or surveillance during wartime, according to a leaked US intelligence report.

The U.S. assesses that China’s push to develop capabilities to “deny, exploit or hijack” enemy satellites is a core part of its goal to control information, which Beijing considers to be a key “war-fighting domain.”

The CIA-marked document, which was issued this year and has been reviewed by the Financial Times, was one of dozens allegedly shared by a 21-year-old U.S. Air Guardsman in the most significant American intelligence disclosures in more than a decade.

