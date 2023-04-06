A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
China continues power shift

Invites Australian prime minister to visit Beijing

Published April 6, 2023
Published April 6, 2023 at 5:26pm
(CREATIVE DESTRUCTIVE MEDIA) – In a rare move, on Tuesday, China extended an invitation "in principle" to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to visit Beijing on the 50th anniversary of the first trip to China by an Australian prime minister. That first trip was made in October and November 1973 by Gough Whitlam.

The invitation comes after tensions between the two countries thawed last year when Albanese met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the G20 in Bali. It also comes at a time when Beijing has overtaken the United States as a global mediator and has successfully negotiated a rapprochement between former rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran.

This latest invitation is one of many that China has extended recently in an effort to shift the global power dynamic to become more in its favor.

