China continues power shift

(CREATIVE DESTRUCTIVE MEDIA) – In a rare move, on Tuesday, China extended an invitation "in principle" to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to visit Beijing on the 50th anniversary of the first trip to China by an Australian prime minister. That first trip was made in October and November 1973 by Gough Whitlam.

The invitation comes after tensions between the two countries thawed last year when Albanese met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the G20 in Bali. It also comes at a time when Beijing has overtaken the United States as a global mediator and has successfully negotiated a rapprochement between former rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

This latest invitation is one of many that China has extended recently in an effort to shift the global power dynamic to become more in its favor.

TRENDING: Colin Kaepernick digging himself into deeper hole over what he just said about his white adoptive parents

Read the full story ›