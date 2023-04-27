A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

China defense minister in India amid border tensions

Will attend key security summit meeting

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 27, 2023 at 5:11pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Chinese military band (Wikimedia Commons)

Chinese military band (Wikimedia Commons)

(BBC) – Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu has arrived in India to attend a key security summit meeting amid strained ties between the countries. Mr. Li will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defence ministers' meeting on Friday in the Indian capital Delhi.

This is the first visit to India by a Chinese defence minister since a deadly clash between their troops in 2020. At least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The sides have had other confrontations since then, with the most recent flare-up happening in December at Tawang in the north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh.

TRENDING: Not again! Report says U.S. supported 'extremely dangerous' biolab in another country

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Germany mulls chip chemical export controls to China as tech war heats up
U.S. to set up migrant processing centers in Latin America
China defense minister in India amid border tensions
Wall Streeters warn: 'The U.S. economy is unwell'
LA Times denies submitting question on Biden cheat sheet
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×