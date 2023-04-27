China defense minister in India amid border tensions

(BBC) – Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu has arrived in India to attend a key security summit meeting amid strained ties between the countries. Mr. Li will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defence ministers' meeting on Friday in the Indian capital Delhi.

This is the first visit to India by a Chinese defence minister since a deadly clash between their troops in 2020. At least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed.

The sides have had other confrontations since then, with the most recent flare-up happening in December at Tawang in the north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh.

