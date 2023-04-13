Christian astronaut to pilot NASA's 1st crewed mission to the moon since 1972

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – A professing Christian will pilot NASA's first crewed trip around the moon in over 50 years next November.

NASA astronaut Victor Glover, a member of the Churches of Christ in the Houston area, will join fellow astronauts Christina Hammock Koch, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen. All were named the crew for the Artemis II mission, a 10-day-long flight test of NASA's Orion spacecraft.

During a NASA event in Houston, Glover said that he wanted "to thank God for this amazing opportunity.

