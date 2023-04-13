A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Christian astronaut to pilot NASA's 1st crewed mission to the moon since 1972

Thanked 'God for this amazing opportunity'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 13, 2023 at 5:37pm
(Image by Patou Ricard from Pixabay)

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – A professing Christian will pilot NASA's first crewed trip around the moon in over 50 years next November.

NASA astronaut Victor Glover, a member of the Churches of Christ in the Houston area, will join fellow astronauts Christina Hammock Koch, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen. All were named the crew for the Artemis II mission, a 10-day-long flight test of NASA's Orion spacecraft.

During a NASA event in Houston, Glover said that he wanted "to thank God for this amazing opportunity.

Read the full story ›

