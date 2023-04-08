A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Climate change' causing more home runs in baseball, study claims

'Evidence' that radical green agenda policies must be implemented

Published April 8, 2023 at 11:25am
Published April 8, 2023 at 11:25am
Yankee Stadium in New York City (Photo by Dan Gold on Unsplash)

(SLAY NEWS) – A new study has claimed that the upward trend of home runs in professional baseball has been caused by “climate change.”

The Dartmouth study, which has attracted widespread media attention, claims that over 500 home runs in Major League Baseball since 2010 can be attributed to “climate change.”

CNN reported on the study and raised the alarm about the alleged “climate crisis.” According to the outlet, the claimed phenomenon is evidence that radical green agenda policies must be implemented.

