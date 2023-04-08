'Climate change' causing more home runs in baseball, study claims

(SLAY NEWS) – A new study has claimed that the upward trend of home runs in professional baseball has been caused by “climate change.”

The Dartmouth study, which has attracted widespread media attention, claims that over 500 home runs in Major League Baseball since 2010 can be attributed to “climate change.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

CNN reported on the study and raised the alarm about the alleged “climate crisis.” According to the outlet, the claimed phenomenon is evidence that radical green agenda policies must be implemented.

TRENDING: Big shoes to fill

Read the full story ›