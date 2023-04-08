Cold war turning hot: Leaked docs show western troops in Ukraine

(HEADLINE USA) – In the early days of the Ukraine war last year, President Joe Biden promised not to put U.S. troops on the ground because doing so could spark a “world war.”

However, leaked classified war documents show that the U.S. and NATO are apparently doing just that. The documents, which are on Twitter and Telegram, state that the U.S. has at least 14 special forces personnel in Ukraine, the U.K. has at least 50, while France, Latvia and the Netherlands also have troops there. The total number of U.S. personnel in Ukraine is 100, according to the documents.

The accuracy of the documents has not been fully confirmed. In an article Thursday, the New York Times reported that the documents are at least particularly authentic, but that they may have been altered by Russia.

