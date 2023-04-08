A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Cold war turning hot: Leaked docs show western troops in Ukraine

New York Times describes docs as 'authentic'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 8, 2023 at 4:57pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Fighters in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion in March 2022 (Video screenshot)

Fighters in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion in March 2022 (Video screenshot)

(HEADLINE USA) – In the early days of the Ukraine war last year, President Joe Biden promised not to put U.S. troops on the ground because doing so could spark a “world war.”

However, leaked classified war documents show that the U.S. and NATO are apparently doing just that. The documents, which are on Twitter and Telegram, state that the U.S. has at least 14 special forces personnel in Ukraine, the U.K. has at least 50, while France, Latvia and the Netherlands also have troops there. The total number of U.S. personnel in Ukraine is 100, according to the documents.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The accuracy of the documents has not been fully confirmed. In an article Thursday, the New York Times reported that the documents are at least particularly authentic, but that they may have been altered by Russia.

TRENDING: Have you read 'The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament' yet?

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Lauren Boebert's narrow midterm election victory makes her a target for Democrats
GOP urged to denounce 'alarmist' climate change report
AOC, Dem senator call on Biden administration to ignore abortion pill ruling
State suing to seize farmer's property to make way for Ford EV factory
Bombshell: Detective in Daniel Perry self-defense case removed evidence
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×