Most college students won't discuss controversial topics for fear of peer backlash

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Most college students say they’re reluctant to discuss controversial topics in classroom settings, and they cite fear of peer retribution as the biggest reason why, according to a new survey.

Specifically, 58 percent of college students surveyed reported they shy away from hot-button topics inside the classroom, according to a recently released survey from Heterodox Academy.

The survey highlighted the fact that two-thirds of college students who keep quiet say it is primarily because of a fear of other students’ reactions.

