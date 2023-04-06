A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education
Most college students won't discuss controversial topics for fear of peer backlash

Shy away from hot-button topics inside the classroom

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 6, 2023 at 1:14pm
(Pexels)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Most college students say they’re reluctant to discuss controversial topics in classroom settings, and they cite fear of peer retribution as the biggest reason why, according to a new survey.

Specifically, 58 percent of college students surveyed reported they shy away from hot-button topics inside the classroom, according to a recently released survey from Heterodox Academy.

The survey highlighted the fact that two-thirds of college students who keep quiet say it is primarily because of a fear of other students’ reactions.

