Commentary speculates WHY Joe Biden gets so much ice cream

Joe Biden is a fan of ice cream. Repeatedly during his campaigning, and in office, he's made side trips to an ice cream shop wherever he travels.

Now a commentary at PJMedia has suggested a reason.

It seems that the Alzheimer's Association, the California Central Coast Chapter, explains in a tract titled "Caregiver Tips & Tools: The Power of Ice Cream," that, "Dementia…causes an increase in frustration with all kinds of events. It would be great if those afflicted could notice their feelings of frustration building up and then engage in self-soothing behaviors, as most of us would."

However, they don't have the awareness needed as dementia has "taken those coping skills away." But ice cream is one of those "coping" aids.

In fact, Biden, oddly, opened a news conference this week about a transgender, a woman portraying herself as a man, who shot up a Christian school and killed six, with a monologue about ice cream.

BREAKING: Fox News cuts to Joe Biden expecting him to speak on the Nashville shooting, instead finds him ranting about eating Jeni’s chocolate chip ice cream.pic.twitter.com/6rJsFL2dAN — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 27, 2023

"My name is Joe Biden. I’m Dr. Jill Biden’s husband. And I eat Jeni’s Ice Cream, chocolate chip. I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream. By the way, I have a whole refrigerator full upstairs. You think I’m kidding, I’m not," he said.

The commentary explained, "We often wonder what the senescent president’s handlers shoot Biden up with to get him through appearances and speeches. But it is more evident by the day that they are also resorting to the old caregiver trick of soothing their dementia patient by feeding him all the ice cream he wants."

It then cited the Alzheimer's Association advice, which explained, "Ice cream has the power to immediately elicit soothing feelings at the very first taste of a single spoon-full. It erases all the negative feelings related to the frustration and continues to stimulate pleasure receptors in the brain with every new scoop. And dementia (here is the best part!) allows one to fully enjoy the treat, with no concerns for calories, weight gain or dietary needs, completely guilt free! For people with dementia, ice cream is far more effective and safe than Prozac, or any other 'happy' drug on the market!"

The commentary highlighted an episode of Joe Biden without ice cream (Be aware of Biden's foul language):

The commentary also includes a video suggesting what Biden would be like without "handlers."

Where would Joe Biden be without his handlers? pic.twitter.com/szput2SMiH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 28, 2023

