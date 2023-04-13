A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyFEARS OF THE FUTURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Commercial real estate industry on edge as downtown empty office space goes unused

Analysts forecast prices could fall as much as 40%

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 13, 2023 at 5:18pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX BUSINESS) – Some Morgan Stanley financial analysts say the commercial real estate industry could be headed for a crisis worse than the 2008 great recession. This comes after businesses have left downtowns across the country with an increase in remote work and higher interest rates.

Many downtown buildings are owned by investment firms who rely on bank loans. But with businesses not renting as much office space and rising interest rates, some worry these firms may not have the money to pay back the banks.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

In downtown Minneapolis, people are returning to see the Minnesota Twins play ball, attend a concert or catch a Broadway show.

TRENDING: Top investigative journalist burns Biden for failed Ukraine 'quagmire'

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







North Korea missile launch sparks Japan evacuation warning
Al Qaeda fighter's plot to smuggle in Bush assassins shows how southern-border chaos entices terrorists
Iran executed 582 people in 2022, rights groups say
Visualizing the world's plummeting fertility rate
Northern Border Agents are grappling with 'wave' of illicit drugs
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×