Company execs knowingly sold flawed lead-testing devices

(CHILDREN'S HEALTH DEFENSE) – Three former executives of a Massachusetts-based health diagnostics company deliberately concealed a problem with the company’s lead-testing devices that produced inaccurately low results for tens of thousands of children, according to federal prosecutors.

Amy Winslow, Reba Daoust and Mohammad Hossein Maleknia — all former executives at Magellan Diagnostics — “deceived customers and the FDA [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] about the reliability of medical tests that detected lead levels [and] endangered the health and lives of incredibly vulnerable victims,” U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said in a press release.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Winslow, 51, is the former CEO; Maleknia, 64, is the former chief operating officer; and Daoust, 66, is the former director of Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs.

TRENDING: Country star announces departure from music industry: 'I just want to glorify God'

Read the full story ›