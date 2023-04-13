Couple drugged ailing doctor for a year to take over his beachfront home, steal millions

(NEW YORK POST) – A yoga instructor and a hairdresser isolated a lonely, bipolar Malibu doctor from his family and pumped him full of ketamine for the better part of a year so they could siphon millions of dollars before he ultimately died alone, a shocking report alleges.

Friends and employees of the late Mark Sawusch told the Los Angeles Times that Anna Moore, 39, and Anthony Flores, 46, manipulated the suicidal doctor into giving up control of his finances under the guise of intense friendship.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The devious couple – who were indicted in February on felony charges including conspiracy, identity theft, mail fraud and money laundering – allegedly embezzled nearly $3 million from Sawusch and tried to steal another $20 million after his 2018 death.

TRENDING: Another big-name Republican announces exploratory committee for president

Read the full story ›