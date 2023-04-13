A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
DiversionsCRIME AND PUNISHMENT
Couple drugged ailing doctor for a year to take over his beachfront home, steal millions

Manipulated man into giving up control of his finances

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 13, 2023 at 12:29pm
(NEW YORK POST) – A yoga instructor and a hairdresser isolated a lonely, bipolar Malibu doctor from his family and pumped him full of ketamine for the better part of a year so they could siphon millions of dollars before he ultimately died alone, a shocking report alleges.

Friends and employees of the late Mark Sawusch told the Los Angeles Times that Anna Moore, 39, and Anthony Flores, 46, manipulated the suicidal doctor into giving up control of his finances under the guise of intense friendship.

The devious couple – who were indicted in February on felony charges including conspiracy, identity theft, mail fraud and money laundering – allegedly embezzled nearly $3 million from Sawusch and tried to steal another $20 million after his 2018 death.

WND News Services
