Court bans man who fathered at least 550 children from donating any more sperm

Misled prospective parents about number of offspring he helped conceive

Published April 28, 2023 at 12:04pm
(BREITBART) – A Dutch court on Friday banned a man from donating any more of his sperm after he fathered at least 550 children in the Netherlands and other countries and misled prospective parents about the number of offspring he helped to conceive.

A judge at The Hague District Court ordered the halt in an injunction brought by the mother of a child conceived with the donor´s sperm and a foundation representing other parents.

The mother, identified by the foundation only as Eva, welcomed the court’s decision. “I hope that this ruling leads to a ban on mass donation and spreads like an oil slick to other countries. We must stand hand in hand around our children and protect them against this injustice,” she said in a statement.

