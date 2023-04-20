'Cover-up': Where's the Nashville 'trans' mass-murderer's manifesto?

As millions of Americans wonder why the "manifesto" of Audrey Hale, the "trans"-identified mass-murderer of three children and three adults at a Nashville Christian elementary school, has not been released to the public, one "honest liberal" journalist is trying to do something about it.

Glenn Greenwald, the free-speech-crusading homosexual man of the left who regularly pillories the Democrat-subservient corporate media, said he is trying to hire a lawyer to pry the "manifesto" from the government's hands. Why? Because the public deserves to know what motivated Hale to commit what, in liberal media jargon, has all the characteristics of an anti-Christian "hate crime."

It has been 23 days since Hale, a woman who claimed the opposite-sex pronouns "He/Him" in a public profile, broke into the Covenant School in Nashville where she was once a student and fired a total of 152 rounds shooting to death three 9-year-old students and three adult staff at the Presbyterian grade school. Hale herself was fatally gunned down by quick-acting police before she could slaughter more innocents. After the murders, Nashville police revealed that Hale left behind a "manifesto" but neither released it nor promised its imminent release.

A week after the killings, on April 3, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department put out a statement that read, in part (emphasis added): "In the collective writings by Hale found in her vehicle in the school parking lot, and others later found in the bedroom of her home, she documented, in journals, her planning over a period of months to commit mass murder at The Covenant School. The writings remain under careful review by the MNPD and the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit based in Quantico, Virginia. The motive for Hale’s actions has not been established and remains under investigation by the Homicide Unit in consultation with the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit. It is known that Hale considered the actions of other mass murderers."

Now, two weeks and two days after that statement, there is still no public release of the manifesto through which Americans could discern the motives of the diabolical "trans" child-killer.

In an online video tweeted out Tuesday, Greenwald, founder of the Intercept, said, "There seems to be a clear effort to cover up and conceal — make us forget about — this manifesto. So, knowing it was an uphill battle, we were nonetheless willing to pay law firms to represent us and to litigate, through the Tennessee courts [for its release], even knowing that there was a good chance we would lose, because we at least wanted to generate publicity over the fact that these records are being concealed."

The problem is: Greenwald is having a very tough time even finding an attorney to take the case.

Strangely, he says on the video, after reaching out to "one of the most prominent law firms in Nashville," where an attorney at first agreed with Greenwald and his aide that this was an important cause, they later received an email from the same attorney who regretfully said he could not take the case. Another lawyer whom he recommended also turned them down.

“This isn't about the trans debate—it's about the right of journalists to seek public records & illuminate things we ought to know about a horrific killing. Instead, there seems to be an effort to paper over it.” Our stonewalled attempt to uncover the Nashville manifesto👇 pic.twitter.com/WUm3M2kgmc — System Update (@SystemUpdate_) April 18, 2023

"I think it's extremely strange. There clearly seems to be at least some political pressure in Nashville not to seek the disclosure of these records," Greenwald says on the video. "I think everybody knows whenever it comes to anything related to the trans debate, people are very eager to just remain far away from it.

"But to me this is not about the trans debate," he continues, "it's about the right of journalists to seek public records and illuminate things we ought to know about a completely horrific killing. But instead there seem to be an effort to just paper over it, to just move on. And to forget about the fact that even though usually we hear all about manifestos, in this particular case, anyone trying to obtain it is running into serious roadblocks.

"And thus three weeks later and counting, no manifesto, no documents shedding light on what the political motives were, or what the influences were, of this shooter. And there seems to be no short-term likelihood that we will obtain them in any way."

Meanwhile, dozens of major conservative "influencers," old media and new, are speculating about the political forces behind the manifesto's disappearance, and all indications are they will keep up the pressure to let Americans see it.

Laura Ingraham on her Fox News show Tuesday said, "Authorities found cell phones, laptops, a suicide note, three folders and 19 journals. So why hasn't the public seen any of this? And do they really expect us to believe that they can't establish a clear motive behind Audrey Hale's actions?"

Ingraham said the media are usually "rabid" about obtaining mass-murderers' manifestos, but "they've fallen oddly silent, oddly incurious here." Then she showed an excerpt of her past interview with an FBI profiler who predicted the manifesto's release would be delayed because "it would destroy a bunch of narratives that this present administration has."

Appearing on the show as a guest, Turning Point USA founder and CEO Charlie Kirk told Ingraham: "We know why they don't want this to be made public, because there might be evidence that, number one, this was a hate crime inspired by trans ideology against Christians. And number two, there might be further evidence that this person [Hale] was wrestling and struggling with this ideology," and that "outside influences" such as TikTok or social pressure might have helped inspire her horrific crime.

Kirk said the more the government tries to delay the release of the manifesto, the more it "begs the bigger question: 'What are they trying to cover up and why?'"

Charlie Kirk: We know why they won’t release the Nashville shooter’s manifesto. pic.twitter.com/b7oB1smrwv — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 18, 2023

On Tuesday, Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk tweeted to his 136 million followers: "Where is the manifesto? The Unabomber got his published …." The tweet earned 7.7 million views.

Where is the manifesto? The Unabomber got his published … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 18, 2023

Musk was responding to Twitter user "End Wokeness," with one million followers, who tweeted: "An old white man shoots a trespasser and immediately the media has a motive. A trans terrorist murders Christian kids and they pretend there’s no motive. Even though there’s literally a manifesto."

