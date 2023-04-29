Crimea oil depot burns after suspected Ukrainian drone attack

(THE EPOCH TIMES) – A drone strike hit an oil reservoir in Crimea and set it ablaze, according to the Russia-installed governor of the Black Sea peninsula’s port city of Sevastopol, with suspicions that it was a Ukrainian attack though Kyiv has not claimed responsibility.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-appointed governor of Sevastopol, posted videos and photos of the blaze on his Telegram channel.

“According to preliminary information, the fire was caused by a UAV hit,” he wrote.

