A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.LAW OF THE LAND
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

D.C. court denies Trump request to block former aides' testimony in Jan. 6 case

Former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows could be affected

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 4, 2023 at 2:38pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

President Donald J. Trump speaks with military service personnel Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, during a Thanksgiving video teleconference call from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

President Donald J. Trump speaks with military service personnel Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, during a Thanksgiving video teleconference call from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

By Katelynn Richardson
Daily Caller News Foundation

The D.C. Court of Appeals denied former President Donald Trump’s attempt to block his former aides from testifying before the grand jury in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Jan. 6 investigation, according to Politico.

The federal appeals court’s Tuesday morning order, which is not publicly accessible, denied Trump’s emergency Monday night motion to block his aides from testifying, Politico reported. Those affected by the order could include former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who may appear before the grand jury in a matter of days, according to CNN.

TRENDING: State Department fund offers $1.5 million grants to promote 'LGBT Inclusion' around globe

Meadows received a subpoena in January, before former Vice President Mike Pence received one in early February, CNN previously reported. Other potential witnesses who could now be required to testify include John Ratcliffe, former Director of National Intelligence; Robert O’Brien, former national security adviser; and Ken Cuccinelli, former Department of Homeland Security official, according to CNN.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Patricia Millett, Robert Wilkins and Greg Katsas, who made up the three-judge panel, asked the Justice Department for a response to Trump’s request before making their decision, which it delivered two hours later, CNN reported. The panel’s order upholds a mid-March lower court ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell.

Meanwhile, Trump is separately hearing charges Tuesday following his indictment related to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation into his payment of hush money to former porn star Stormy Daniels.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Stocks close lower, Dow and S&P 500 snap 4-day win streaks as economic worries loom
Read the full indictment against President Trump
'Radical, corrupt governments': Trump arrest compared to Mandela and Jesus
State Department fund offers $1.5 million grants to promote 'LGBT Inclusion' around globe
D.C. court denies Trump request to block former aides' testimony in Jan. 6 case
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×