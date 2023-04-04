D.C. court denies Trump request to block former aides' testimony in Jan. 6 case

By Katelynn Richardson

Daily Caller News Foundation

The D.C. Court of Appeals denied former President Donald Trump’s attempt to block his former aides from testifying before the grand jury in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Jan. 6 investigation, according to Politico.

The federal appeals court’s Tuesday morning order, which is not publicly accessible, denied Trump’s emergency Monday night motion to block his aides from testifying, Politico reported. Those affected by the order could include former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who may appear before the grand jury in a matter of days, according to CNN.

TRENDING: State Department fund offers $1.5 million grants to promote 'LGBT Inclusion' around globe

Meadows received a subpoena in January, before former Vice President Mike Pence received one in early February, CNN previously reported. Other potential witnesses who could now be required to testify include John Ratcliffe, former Director of National Intelligence; Robert O’Brien, former national security adviser; and Ken Cuccinelli, former Department of Homeland Security official, according to CNN.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Patricia Millett, Robert Wilkins and Greg Katsas, who made up the three-judge panel, asked the Justice Department for a response to Trump’s request before making their decision, which it delivered two hours later, CNN reported. The panel’s order upholds a mid-March lower court ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell.

Meanwhile, Trump is separately hearing charges Tuesday following his indictment related to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation into his payment of hush money to former porn star Stormy Daniels.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!