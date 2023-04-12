A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dairy explosion leaves at least 18,000 cattle dead, 1 person critically injured

Some employees were trapped inside the milking building

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 12, 2023 at 7:43pm
Smoke is visible a day after a massive explosion at a Texas dairy farm that left one person critically injured and 18,000 cattle dead on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (Castro County Sheriff's Office)



(FOX NEWS) -- Approximately 18,000 cows were killed, and one person was critically injured, in an explosion at a dairy farm in the Texas Panhandle on Monday.

The Castro County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with Fox News Digital that the cows were in a holding area before being brought in for milking when the blast occurred at the Southfork Dairy Farm in Dimmitt.

Very few cows in the holding area survived, officials told local outlet KFDA.

