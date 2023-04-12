Dairy explosion leaves at least 18,000 cattle dead, 1 person critically injured

(FOX NEWS) -- Approximately 18,000 cows were killed, and one person was critically injured, in an explosion at a dairy farm in the Texas Panhandle on Monday.

The Castro County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with Fox News Digital that the cows were in a holding area before being brought in for milking when the blast occurred at the Southfork Dairy Farm in Dimmitt.

Very few cows in the holding area survived, officials told local outlet KFDA.

