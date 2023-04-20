A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.LIFE AND LEISURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Dan Bongino leaves Fox News

'It's a sad day'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 20, 2023 at 2:51pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Dan Bongino at CPAC

Dan Bongino at CPAC

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Longtime Fox News guest-turned-host Dan Bongino revealed on Thursday that he is parting with the network after contract negotiations fell through.

"Folks, regretfully, last week was my last show on Fox News on the Fox News Channel ... It's tough. It's tough to say that," he told viewers of The Dan Bongino Show.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"It’s a sad day. They did give me the opportunity to do one last show, I don’t want you to think they showed me the door. That’s one me, not on them, but I thought it was best to go this way for now,” Bongino told listeners on his podcast Thursday.

TRENDING: What a Revelation! Study shows epic surge in Bible interest

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Experts slam Democrats for 'double standard' regarding Supreme Court justices
U.S. compensates people injured by COVID vaccines for 1st time
Blue state's magic mushroom experiment advances
AOC, Dems team up to reintroduce Green New Deal alongside sweeping health package
Med students learn 'gender is independent of physical structure, chromosomes, or genes'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×