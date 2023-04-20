Dan Bongino leaves Fox News

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Longtime Fox News guest-turned-host Dan Bongino revealed on Thursday that he is parting with the network after contract negotiations fell through.

"Folks, regretfully, last week was my last show on Fox News on the Fox News Channel ... It's tough. It's tough to say that," he told viewers of The Dan Bongino Show.

"It’s a sad day. They did give me the opportunity to do one last show, I don’t want you to think they showed me the door. That’s one me, not on them, but I thought it was best to go this way for now,” Bongino told listeners on his podcast Thursday.

