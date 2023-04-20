In defense of genuine women athletes

Note: Send Email to the Editor to [email protected]

Regarding the open letter by women athletes to oppose a bill meant to exclude men from competing against women, the letter includes a sentence that reads, "Sports have given us our greatest friends, taught us incredible life lessons, and given us the confidence and drive to succeed in the world."

And then, they claim that "transgender and intersex human rights are under attack"

What is ignored by these women includes two things:

1. The environment in which these women athletes experienced "greatest friends," "incredible life lessons" and "confidence and drive to succeed in the world" DID NOT INCLUDE ANY TRANSGENDER OR INTERSEX (T & I) PEOPLE.

The society supports the environment in which only women compete, and the rule makers ban men competing in women's sports. This combination produced an environment in which the letter writers experienced the wonderful results the letter lists.

T & I agenda pushers are like drunk drivers: They don't know at the moment that they are reckless, but perhaps when they are older or during the afterlife, they will see the truth they opposed and maybe weep out of grief for their current errors.

2. What kind of "right" is it to take away from women competitors the very things that are listed above? What current women experience with transgender and intersex competitors in women's sports are the OPPOSITE of all the good experiences listed by the letter's writers.

"Greatest friends" do not exist when there is no hope of ever winning against biological men who "appear" to be a woman but who never can become a genuine woman.

The only "incredible life lessons" learned by these women is that when weird thoughts dictate their competition, real women learn that life sucks and is unfair.

"Confidence ..." for success in the world? What confidence when their own rights are canceled by the irresponsible demands of those who push for men competing in women's sports?

For the record, the gleeful smile of Lia Thomas (and other males pretending to be women) is disgustingly selfish and highly irresponsible. For someone to tramp others' rights just to be famous and to "win," and to show happiness when they "win" or speak to reporters, it truly reveals the blindness of these T & I people who choose not to see the obvious irresponsibility their choices bring upon innocent women competitors.

But then, isn't evil a norm in many people's lives? Where are the good people standing up to this evil?

Jason Lee

Donald Trump is a petualent man-child

Mr. Farah:

You claim Donald Trump was right about almost everything? Was he right along with Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx instituting totalitarian lockdowns? Shutting down the U.S. economy? Was he right in allowing Marxist terms like "workers"? Was Operation Warp Speed right?

Was adding $1.4 trillion to the U.S. debt and turning America into a welfare state right?

Was turning his back on the people of Fort Myers and the southwest gulf coast of Florida right? He visited New Palestine, Ohio, after the derailment there because and only because there was political gain.

Trump is an arrogant, narcissistic, preening typical New York blowhard, an immature, petulant man-child who uses words he doesn't know the meaning of, a playground bully.

May Almighty God damn Donald Trump to Hell eternal.

Scott

Let them hear the Gospel

To Patricia ["This nunsense is nonsense – and deadly"]: I agree with much of what you said. However, even the LGBTQ+ folks deserve to hear the Gospel and be given the opportunity to respond to it. Paul wrote about those who "were once" involved in sexual promiscuity but who had "repented" and left that world. In that day in history, religious prostitution of both male and female were common practices among the pagan temples. Paul called them out and showed them that Yeshua had earned for them (through the cross) the right to make a choice, to repent and follow Him, or to continue on in life doing it their way and face eternal death. Yeshua taught us to love our enemies as well as our neighbor – in agape love, meaning whether they responded positively to it or not.

My point is that "full inclusion" of the LGBTQ+ community (as the nuns apparently voiced) would also mean ordaining actively gay ministers, including active homosexuals in teaching ministries, providing ways for trans folks to carry on their lives and so on. I cannot abide that. If there isn't true repentance, then these official areas of church life should NOT be part of the offering.

We can show the love of Yeshua and still stand our ground where any sin is concerned. But, let's offer all of them the Gospel. The Truth.

Blessings and shalom,

Rebecca Redmon

The rebels lose in the end

For far too long, we have allowed the teaching and rewarding of totally bad behavior while discouraging and punishing civil behavior. That does not mean we should only encourage "following the rules" because sometimes the rules are wrong. The biggest problem is that "wrong" now has no standard on which civilization agrees. So, the unruly have taken over.

This is not new news to any sane person who has dealt with the educational and penal systems in our country. In both cases the wrong inmates are running the place! They are and have been allowed to bully those doing the right thing. The bullies in control of the government are using this to obtain the total control they have planned – and NOTHING is being done to stop this total nonsense. The system funds and rewards the idiocy used against the good citizens.

HIStory repeats! Rebellion thinks it is winning, but the end of the story was written a long time ago. The loss is final for those rebels.

Patricia Lieder

