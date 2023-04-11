Dem in Congress 'trashing ethics rules' to become TikTok celeb

A Democrat member of Congress from North Carolina is accused of trashing House ethics rules in order to become a celebrity on TikTok.

A report in the Washington Free Beacon explains what Rep. Jeff Jackson has been doing.

Jackson "has quickly solidified himself as the most 'TikTok-famous' House member during his first three months in office, cultivating 1.6 million followers by posting candid videos discussing the inner workings of Congress," the report said.

The problem is that he's using the same account to promote his political campaign, putting him directly in violation of existing House ethics rules that say members of Congress cannot use official resources for campaigns.

The actions now are the subject of a complaint about Jackson from the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust, which has been given to the Office of Congressional Ethics.

Jackson already has posted more than a dozen videos to his TikTok page this year, collecting more than four million views apiece.

But, FACT charges, Jackson used images from the House floor in at least six of those.

The revelations about Jackson and his use of TikTok is developing just as there's a bipartisan effort in Congress to ban the platform from all federal devices – and even more.

The House of Representatives already has told lawmakers and staff members to get rid of it because of "security risks" of the app's links to the Chinese Community Party.

Kendra Arnold, the executive director of FACT, told the Free Beacon, "The laws and ethics rules prohibiting members from using official resources for political purposes are clear and longstanding. Not only do these ethics rules protect taxpayer funds, but they also protect the integrity of the government and maintain citizens' trust. Any time a member does not comply with these laws is troubling and should concern citizens."

