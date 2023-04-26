'Demonic': MS-13 member 'murders, dismembers' Florida Uber Eats driver

By Jennie Taer

Daily Caller News Foundation

A man affiliated with MS-13 killed and dismembered a delivery driver in Florida, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said during a press conference Tuesday.

Oscar Solis was arrested April 14th after he allegedly killed the victim, a driver for UberEats and DoorDash, who was making his last delivery of the day, Nocco said. Authorities arrested Solis and discovered that he was violating his parole in Indiana.

TRENDING: Despicable! '60 Minutes' whitewashes Ray Epps, Tucker Carlson parts ways with Fox

Solis moved to Florida from Indiana in January, but never registered as a felon in the county, Nocco said.

“This is demonic. This individual, what he did was demonic,” Nocco said, adding “There doesn’t appear to be any relationship.”

“You’re talking about a very violent individual that Indiana released and sent down to Florida,” Nocco said.

Video showed the suspect and another individual carrying several trash bags, which authorities later found to be filled with human remains, Nocco said. But footage of the victim making the food delivery cuts out before authorities can see his interaction with Solis.

Is this crime demonic in nature? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (25 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“Unfortunately, now we have a hardworking guy, a loving husband, who’s no longer with us, because this violent individual killed him,” Nocco said.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

MS-13, which was formed by Salvadoran immigrants living in the U.S., gang members typically utilize “any means necessary to force respect from those who showed disrespect, including acts of intimidation and violence,” according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The sheriff’s office is requesting information about other individuals that were exiting the house the day of the murder.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!