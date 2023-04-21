Dems plan to provide special treatment for LGBT illegal aliens

Democrats are proposing to install in U.S. law special protections for illegal aliens who are LGBT that would set them in a class above illegal aliens who do not claim the alternative sexual lifestyles.

Dozens of party members have proposed a plan that would describe a "vulnerable person" and then ban authorities from detaining them.

The Dignity for Detained Immigrants Act is being promoted by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., both dedicate advocates for the extreme elements of the LGBT agenda.

They have said they want "minimum standards" for detention facilities where the Biden administration keeps thousands of illegal aliens.

"Our immigration system has allowed for the unjust treatment of immigrants and stripped them of their humanity and due process," Booker complained. "We must respect and protect the basic rights of immigrants detained in the United States."

A report at Fox News said the Democrats' ideas would allow the Department of Homeland Security to arrest illegal aliens, but then sets out rules that are favorable to aliens.

Fox reported authorities would be allowed only 48 hours to decide whether to detain them, and they could do that only if "the release of an alien will not reasonably ensure the appearance of the alien as required or will endanger the safety" of others.

Democrats are demanding the presumption that any illegal alien should be released.

Then the plan describes those who are "vulnerable" and specifies that they cannot be detained.

Those would be anyone under 21, over 60, or someone who "identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, or intersex."

Other special protections would be set up for illegals "who are a victim of or witness to a crime," those with workplace claims, those with a "serious mental or physical illness or disability," those with a credible fear of persecution, or with limited English language proficiency and more.

Republicans have blamed Joe Biden personally for the crisis in illegal immigration America is experience, pointing out he canceled a number of border security measures begun by President Trump as soon as he took office, and those moves not only opened the border but advertised to tens of millions that the U.S. is open for those who arrive, including its many social benefit programs.

