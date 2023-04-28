Department of Justice targets Catholics, gets sued

The anti-Christian ideology that is evident in branches of the Joe Biden administration has triggered a lawsuit by government watchdog Judicial Watch and CatholicVote Civic Action.

The groups have announced a lawsuit against the FBI and the Department of Justice for records containing key words and records about an FBI memo targeting "radical traditionalist" Catholic believers.

Just a few weeks ago, Judicial Watch reported, "an FBI intelligence document" was leaked that revealed FBI targeting of Catholics who adhere to traditional beliefs on abortion and other cultural issues.

The Catholic News Agency said, "The leaked document has been condemned by several federal and state officials, as well as clergy, including Bishop Barry Knestout of the Diocese of Richmond, who recently called the memo a ‘threat to religious liberty.'"

Multiple reports have confirmed that the FBI had sought to develop sources inside Christian churches and Catholic dioceses in its battle against "domestic terrorist."

Documents unveiled by the House Judiciary Committee, after they were obtained by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Mike Johnson, R-La., revealed the FBI wanted to use churches for "source development."

It specifically wanted to target "mainline Catholic parishes."

Jordan explained the FBI specifically want interested in "leverag[ing] existing sources and/or initiat[ing] Type 5 Assessments to develop new sources with the placement and access."

The FBI also expressed an interest in instructing "religious congregations" about "radicalization."

Jordan, in a letter to FBI chief Chris Wray, said, "Based on the limited information produced by the FBI to the Committee, we now know that the FBI relied on at least one undercover agent to produce its analysis, and that the FBI proposed that its agents engage in outreach to Catholic parishes to develop sources among the clergy and church leadership to inform on Americans practicing their faith."

He continued, "This information is outrageous and only reinforces the Committee’s need for all FBI material responsive to our request. The documents produced to date show how the FBI sought to enlist Catholic houses of worship as potential sources to monitor and report on their parishioners."

Now Judicial Watch said it is demanding FBI and DOJ records that shed line on that agenda. It follows multiple requests for the information.

The Freedom of Information lawsuit calls for the bureaucracies to reveal all emails, messages and such among FBI employees referencing "Catholics, " "Latin Mass," "Radical-Traditionalist Catholics," the discredited "Southern Poverty Law Center" and many more phrases.

"Our weaponized and corrupt government agencies have demonstrated a pattern of contempt for justice and the rule of law by prioritizing partisan ideology and agendas over the protection of the American people – in particular those with whom they disagree politically," said CatholicVote President Brian Burch. "We are demanding transparency from our government and are determined to uncover just how high up the anti-Catholic bigotry goes."

Judicial Watch chief Tom Fitton added, "In a brazen attack on the First Amendment and Christians, the Biden FBI planned to treat Catholics as potential terrorists and spy on them in their churches. And now, as our new FOIA lawsuit shows, the FBI and Justice Departments are trying to cover their tracks by hiding documents about this growing scandal."

