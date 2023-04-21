A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Despite relentless propaganda, climate change skepticism is growing

Re-education programs are failing

Published April 21, 2023 at 2:59pm
Published April 21, 2023 at 2:59pm
(SUMMIT NEWS) – Two recent polls have found that despite relentless propaganda promoting the man-made global warming narrative, climate change skepticism is growing globally.

A survey conducted by a group within the University of Chicago asked Americans whether humans were causing all or most of climate change. Whereas 60 per cent held this belief five years ago, that figure has now slumped to 49 per cent.

A recent IPSOS poll which covered two-thirds of the world’s population also found that nearly four people in every 10 believe climate change is mainly due to natural causes.

