DiCaprio spills fugitive's plans to donate millions to Dems during Obama re-election

A popular Hollywood actor has testified in federal court that a fugitive fraudster discussed with him plans for a "secret $30 million foreign donation to Obama" during the Democrat's run for re-election in 2012.

"And no one's talking about it," reported Jack Montgomery, a former Europe editor for Breitbart London, in a new report at National Pulse.

Leonardo DiCaprio testified in federal court last week that fugitive Malaysian fraudster Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, wanted to donate tens of millions of dollars to the Democrats during Barack Obama’s reelection campaign in 2012.

He explained DiCaprio told a federal court, in a hearing at which "fugitive Malaysian fraudster Low Taek Jho" was mentioned, how the wanted man discussed his idea to donate the huge sum to Democrats that year.

Montgomery pointed out that for comparison, "the total amount spent by the government of Russia in their microscopic Facebook 'interference' case of 2016 was just $150,000, though the U.S. government managed to spend in excess of $32 million investigating the matter."

The hearing was in a case involving Fugees rapper Prakazrel 'Pras' Michel, who is accused by the DOJ of failing to register as an agent of the Chinese government, and of facilitating transfer of money from Low, now in hiding, to Obama.

DiCaprio already has been questioned by the FBI over his own links to Low, and testified the fugitive held "lavish parties" which he sometimes attended.

"It was at one of these events that the plan to bankroll Obama was revealed," the report confirmed.

The actor said, "It was a casual conversation about what party he was in support of" and Low responded with plans for a "significant donation" estimated at up to $30 million, to Democrats.

"I said, ‘Wow that’s a lot of money!'"

Low is wanted in his home country for allegedly embezzling $4.5 billion from the state fund Development Berhad.

But as a foreigner, he's banned from influencing American elections through donations, Montgomery confirmed.

Reuters reported the financier helped sponsor "The Wolf of Wall Street," for which DeCaprio, whose film credits also include "Titanic," was nominated for an Oscar.

The claims by prosecutors in the pending case are that Michel agreed to transfer money from Low into Obama's campaign and hide the donation.

The report said, "DiCaprio said he flew on Low's private jet with a large group one New Year's Eve between Australia and Las Vegas, in what he said was Low's goal of celebrating New Year's twice in one night."

Forbes reported the case involves claims Michel conspired with Low on money laundering, campaign finance violations and more.

Low is not on trial as he is believed to be hiding in China.

DeCaprio is not accused of any wrongdoing in the case, either.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, who led the country between 2009 and 2018, earlier was convicted of corruption and money laundering for taking money from the wealth fund and using hundreds of millions of dollars for luxury goods, including a private jet, superyacht and jewelry.

He's now serving prison time. A former Goldman Sachs banker also was convicted and sentenced for his part in the scandal.

Michel is a founding member of the hip-hop group Fugees alongside Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean. They have sold more than 22 million records.

