'I died on national TV': Damar Hamlin finally reveals diagnosis as he returns to football

'The wow moment is every day just being able to wake up'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 18, 2023 at 8:19pm
MSNBC coverage of Damar Hamlin's sudden collapse on the field during a 'Monday Night Football' on Jan. 2, 2023. (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery since his cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Jan. 2.

On Monday, the Bills announced Hamlin has been "fully cleared" to return to football activities just 3½ months after requiring CPR on the field during "Monday Night Football."

Hamlin’s journey back to health was one that united the NFL. Teams around the league paid tribute to the Bills' safety in Week 18.

