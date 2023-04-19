'I died on national TV': Damar Hamlin finally reveals diagnosis as he returns to football

(FOX NEWS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery since his cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Jan. 2.

On Monday, the Bills announced Hamlin has been "fully cleared" to return to football activities just 3½ months after requiring CPR on the field during "Monday Night Football."

"The wow moment is everyday being able to wake up. I died on national TV in front of the whole world." - Damar Hamlin pic.twitter.com/2tVeXBwF8m — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 18, 2023

Hamlin’s journey back to health was one that united the NFL. Teams around the league paid tribute to the Bills' safety in Week 18.

