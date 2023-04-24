'Dirty books': Librarians celebrate efforts to keep porn in schools

By Reagan Reese

Daily Caller News Foundation

The American Library Association (ALA) touted its efforts to defend pornographic books in schools on Monday, releasing a list of the titles that have been most frequently debated in 2022 on Monday.

To recognize the “brave authors” of the material being challenged in schools, the ALA released a report of the top challenged books in 2022, putting “Gender Queer,” a book that contains cartoon images of a boy masturbating and performing oral sex on another man, at the top. The list also included “This Book Is Gay,” a book that has been described as a “how to” guide for the LGBTQ community that gives tips on anal sex and hand jobs.

“By releasing the list of Top 10 Most Challenged Books each year, ALA recognizes all of the brave authors whose work challenges readers with stories that disrupt the status quo and offer fresh perspectives on tough issues,” Lessa Kanani’opua Pelayo-Lozada, ALA president, said in a press release. “The list also illustrates how frequently stories by or about LGBTQ+ persons, people of color and lived experiences are being targeted by censors. Closing our eyes to the reality portrayed in these stories will not make life’s challenges disappear. Books give us courage and help us understand each other.”

“All Boys Aren’t Blue,” a memoir about the experience of a black queer boy growing up that depicts graphic sexually explicit encounters, was the second most challenged book in 2022, according to ALA.

“He reached his hand down and pulled out my d**k,” a passage from the book “All Boys Aren’t Blue” reads. “He quickly went to giving me h**d. I just sat back and enjoyed it as I could tell he was, too.”

ALA named the book “Flamer,” a story about a gay boy which includes explicit descriptions of sexual interactions, as the fourth most challenged book in 2022. “Lawn Boy,” a book that includes scenes of young boys discussing porn and oral sex, was seventh on the ALA list.

BREAKING: Parents in Dearborn, Michigan, are revolting against pornographic books in school libraries. A mom reads a passage from the book “Flamed”: “We’re each bustin’ a load in this bottle. If you don’t cum, you have to drink it.”pic.twitter.com/2KJGPTjpHZ — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 15, 2022

“A GOOD HANDIE is all about the wrist action. Rub the head of his c**k back and forth with your hand,” “This Book Is Gay” stated. “Try different speeds and pressures until he responds positively.”

Throughout the nation, parents are pushing school districts to remove sexually explicit content from the classroom; in August 2022, Utah’s largest school district removed 52 books for “inappropriate content” including “Gender Queer” and “All Boys Aren’t Blue.” Members of the Muslim community pushed back against the presence of pornographic books in a Michigan school district, protesting with signs that read “Homosexuality Big Sin” and “Keep Your Dirty Books In The Closet.”

ALA did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

