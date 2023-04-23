A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
After disastrous debates in 2020, Dems decide no presidential debates in 2024

'Communists don't need debates. Leaders are chosen'

Published April 23, 2023 at 7:33pm
Democrats debate in Las Vegas on Feb. 19, 2020 (MSNBC screenshot)

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) -- It was reported on Friday that the Dems don’t think they need a debate.

Well, this is disappointing news. The Washington Post reported Thursday that “the national Democratic Party has said it will support Biden’s reelection, and it has no plans to sponsor primary debates.” It’s understandable: the Dems have a president, of sorts, and so they’re counting on the power of incumbency to help their superannuated kleptocrat get over the top again. However, it’s also immensely disappointing, because after years and years of Democratic presidential debates being dreary displays of candidates trying to out-socialist one another, 2024 Democratic primary debates would have actually had something to offer.

Biden has two challengers, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson. When Kennedy announced his candidacy on Wednesday, USA Todayreported that RFK immediately had the “support of 14% of voters who backed President Joe Biden in 2020,” according to a USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll. Williamson had 5%, and another 13% were undecided. USA Today noted that “that is surprising strength for a candidate who has a famous political name but is now known mostly as the champion of a debunked conspiracy theory blaming childhood vaccines for autism.”

Read the full story ›

