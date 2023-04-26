Disney sues Ron DeSantis, alleges political effort to hurt its business

(CNBC) -- Walt Disney Co. sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, alleging the Republican has waged a “relentless campaign to weaponize government power” against the company amid a protracted fight over a controversial classroom bill.

The federal lawsuit alleges that DeSantis “orchestrated at every step” a campaign to punish Disney that now threatens the company’s business.

The move dramatically escalates the drawn-out feud between DeSantis, who is expected to become a top Republican contender in the 2024 presidential race, and Disney, which is among Florida’s largest employers.

