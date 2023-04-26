A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Faith Health Money Politics U.S.WND MONEY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Disney sues Ron DeSantis, alleges political effort to hurt its business

'Relentless campaign to weaponize government power'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 26, 2023 at 5:28pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by ardi5 from Pixabay)

(Image by ardi5 from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- Walt Disney Co. sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, alleging the Republican has waged a “relentless campaign to weaponize government power” against the company amid a protracted fight over a controversial classroom bill.

The federal lawsuit alleges that DeSantis “orchestrated at every step” a campaign to punish Disney that now threatens the company’s business.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The move dramatically escalates the drawn-out feud between DeSantis, who is expected to become a top Republican contender in the 2024 presidential race, and Disney, which is among Florida’s largest employers.

TRENDING: WATCH: American Airlines flight strikes geese after takeoff, video shows fiery aftermath

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Disney sues Ron DeSantis, alleges political effort to hurt its business
Dow, S&P 500 close lower as First Republic woes eclipse Big Tech earnings
Another big-name Republican jumps into presidential race
'Exceedingly rare': John Roberts rejects invitation to appear at Judiciary Committee
Will you be jailed for inadvertently breaking new gun rule?
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×