Doctors sound alarm over mysterious outbreak of brain infections in kids

(SUMMIT NEWS) – Health officials are sounding the alarm over a spike in rare and serious brain abscesses in children in and around Las Vegas, Nevada.

Experts at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating the spate of cases, while doctors across America say they are also seeing a rise in cases.

The number of brain abscesses in minors tripled in Nevada last year, shooting up from an average of four or five a year to 18.

