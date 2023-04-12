Don't be surprised if Gavin Newsom replaces Biden on the ticket

There's an old saying that goes like this: "Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me."

The reason it's been a saying for a long time is that after being tricked once, you have to be pretty dumb to be tricked the same way again.

How about 2024?

Could Joe Biden fool the entire nation the same way? It seems nearly impossible – certainly as a president seeking a second term.

Biden said on Monday he plans to run for reelection in 2024 but was not prepared to announce it yet.

"I plan on running ... but we're not prepared to announce it yet," Biden said in an interview with NBC's "Today" show before the White House Easter Egg Roll.

Fair enough. But can he possibly win? No first-time president has ever been a bigger failure.

He has no chance to win at this point – zip, zilch, nada. The Democrats cheated big-time in 2020 to give him the appearance of victory with the highest vote count in history – some 80 million, if you can believe it. He spent most of election year in his basement. It was a charade, a hoax, a terrible trick on the American people.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump campaigned hard and actually won the most votes ever recorded by any sitting president in American history. He probably would have won more if not for considerable cheating – way more than Barack Obama – with some 74 million.

Biden had a great many advantages. He had the media, Big Tech, moneyed interests – both fraudulent and actual. It was the Big Steal. The proof was in the pudding. Unfortunately, the proof came too late. More than a million people protested in Washington Jan. 6 – a bigger fraud followed with the "insurrection" hoax.

Biden has said he intends to be the Democratic candidate in 2024 but has not made a formal announcement. Top White House advisers are set to make final decisions on launching Biden's "reelection campaign" soon.

On his program Monday, Tucker Carson said this: "Imagine being a historian 100 years from now trying to figure out what happened here. There are a lot of questions that are going to puzzle you, but one of the most baffling will be how did Joe Biden get the Democratic nomination in 2020? (That) was the year, you will remember, when we learned that white people are bad and systemic racism is responsible for everything that has gone wrong in the world. And yet, 2020 was also the year the Democrats nominated, by their free choice, an elderly white man from a slave state who'd once eulogized a Klan recruiter. So the anti-white party picked the white guy. How did that happen?"

"Well, it's pretty simple," he said in a brilliant commentary. "Democrats care about power, and power derives from winning. When you lose, you don't have power. And Bernie Sanders couldn't win. Sanders terrified the donor class. So Democrats went with Joe Biden, who loves the donor class and is loved by them. And from a fundraising perspective, that turned out to be a wise choice."

The Democrats spent at least $8.4 billion. That includes $400 million just from Mark Zuckerberg. The total does not even count "the tens of billions in free media coverage as slick and dishonest as any paid ad," Carlson added. "Nothing like that has ever happened."

So, what are they planning for an encore?

It's already begun. It's taken the form of the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago. But that has proven a lie by the much bigger deal of Biden's serial theft and misappropriation of beaucoup classified documents. Then came Trump's scandalous indictment by Alvin Bragg. But Trump get's more popular with every dirty trick perpetrated by the Democrats.

Biden's entire first term has been a disaster. Only around 24% of Democrats even want to see him run again.

Maybe it's time to realize there's something in the old cliché – "Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me."

Yes, for the Democrats, it's time to roll out a new candidate but with the same scheme: Gavin Newsom. This may be the play for 2024.

Check out what he said to MSNBC's Jen Psaki: "You know, I just finished 18 events in five days in California. I've sacrificed my heart and soul for my state, and I take a backseat to no one on that. So I get it. But I also don't get what's going on in this country. I don't get why everybody's not doing what we're doing. All the progress [of] the last half century has been rolled back in these states in real-time in just the last few years. I don't think people fully understand the Right's regression, individual liberties, on civil rights, on voting rights and the gerrymandering that's happening out here."

What? Who's is this guy kidding? Regression, individual liberties, civil rights, voting rights, gerrymandering by Republicans? Is this guy kidding? Everybody is leaving California and Newsom is the best they have? Believe it. Look for this in 2024.

