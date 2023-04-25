A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dow sheds more than 300 points as investors' bank fears return

'The floodgates seemed to have opened, and once that started, nobody seems to want to get in the way'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 25, 2023 at 4:15pm
(Image by Oleg Gamulinskiy from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- Stocks slipped Tuesday after First Republic Bank's earnings report reignited concerns about the broader sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 344.57 points, or 1.02%, to end at 33,530.83. The S&P 500 finished 1.6%, or 65.41 points, lower at 4,071.63. The Nasdaq Composite slid 1.98%, or 238.05 points, to close at 11,179.16.

Shares of First Republic Bank tumbled more than 49% after the regional bank posted its latest quarterly results, saying late Monday that deposits dropped 40% to $104.5 billion in the first quarter but have since stabilized. First Republic will also be trimming expenses, including slashing headcount by 20% to 25% in the second quarter. Bloomberg News reported Tuesday that the bank was trying to sell as much as $100 billion of loans and securities to restructure its balance sheet.

TRENDING: Our founders' economic advice to Biden and a runaway Congress

Read the full story ›

