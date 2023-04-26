A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dow, S&P 500 close lower as First Republic woes eclipse Big Tech earnings

'Earnings have not been enough to catalyze the market higher'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 26, 2023 at 4:13pm
(Image by Mediamodifier from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 200 points as investors’ worries around First Republic overshadowed their excitement around Big Tech earnings.

The blue-chip index declined 228.96 points, or 0.68%, to end at 33,301.87 after trading up more than 100 points earlier in the session. The S&P 500 slid 0.38%, closing at 4,055.99. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.47% to finish at 11,854.35, trimming gains after jumping as much as 1.43% in the trading day.

First Republic Bank slid nearly 30%, extending losses after falling almost 50% on Tuesday. The regional bank said late Monday that its deposits dropped 40% to $104.5 billion in the first quarter.

TRENDING: WATCH: American Airlines flight strikes geese after takeoff, video shows fiery aftermath

Read the full story ›

