Dow, S&P 500 close lower as First Republic woes eclipse Big Tech earnings

(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 200 points as investors’ worries around First Republic overshadowed their excitement around Big Tech earnings.

The blue-chip index declined 228.96 points, or 0.68%, to end at 33,301.87 after trading up more than 100 points earlier in the session. The S&P 500 slid 0.38%, closing at 4,055.99. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.47% to finish at 11,854.35, trimming gains after jumping as much as 1.43% in the trading day.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

First Republic Bank slid nearly 30%, extending losses after falling almost 50% on Tuesday. The regional bank said late Monday that its deposits dropped 40% to $104.5 billion in the first quarter.

TRENDING: WATCH: American Airlines flight strikes geese after takeoff, video shows fiery aftermath

Read the full story ›