Elections company abandons all claims against vote integrity advocates

A controversial elections company that was suspected of having ties to the Chinese Community Party abruptly has dropped every single claim of defamation and more that it had brought against an election integrity organization.

According to a statement from True Vote, which had documented the apparent links between Konnech, of Michigan, and the CCP, the company "dismissed all pending defamation and unlawful computer access litigation against True the Vote, Inc, Catherine Engelbrecht, and Gregg Phillips in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas."

The organization said, "Konnech’s litigation was meritless and intended to harass this organization. They have failed. We are evaluating our options with regard to holding them accountable for their unwarranted actions. We believe Konnech dismissed its lawsuit because it saw that it would lose."

Catherine Engelbrecht, founder of True the Vote, said, "Konnech’s aggressive litigation to shut down all conversation about their activities resulted in the wrongful imprisonment of Gregg Phillips and me. It required the intervention of a higher court to release us. We are more dedicated than ever to our mission of fostering a public conversation about voting integrity."

Phillips added, "This was an unfounded defamation and unlawful computer access case that saw us strip searched and placed in solitary confinement. While it is encouraging to see progress being made, the serious issues surrounding the spread of misinformation, improper detainment, and judicial misconduct cannot be overlooked. Our commitment to seeking justice remains steadfast."

In fact, the two spent more than a week in jail when they refused to reveal their source for their information about Konnech's operations.

According to the Gateway Pundit, the company's date was discussed during True the Vote's "PIT" in Arizona last summer.

The two had been hauled into court by Konnech lawyers suing for defamation.

It was U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt who had demanded the conservative nonprofit group disclose their sources of the information central to the case, about sensitive poll worker data managed by Konnech Inc. After Konnech sued True the Vote last month for defamation, Hoyt ordered True the Vote to turn over any Konnech data the organization still had and disclose the name of the individual who’d helped them obtain it. Gregg and Catherine have refused to "burn" their source in the Konnech reporting and spent 10 days in prison for not turning over their source to Konnech and their corrupt attorneys, the report said.

True the Vote had announced only days earlier that it would be posting all of its evidence, statements, documentation and more about election fraud online, for people to evaluate for themselves.

Those postings are at Open.Ink.

It had found, for example, posted online by Konnech, a comment that boasted, "We hope to take advantage of the spring breeze of political reform and provide you with election consulting services and election management in line with China's national conditions based on our democratic election activities with Chinese characteristics."

A statement from True the Vote explained, "Today we bring you a complete and accurate account of how we discovered Konnech, a company that provides elections systems software to many of the largest counties in our country; its incontrovertible creation of open-door systems that send massive amounts of confidential election data and information to China; and its leadership’s work with, and loyalty to, the Chinese Communist Party."

There were, and remain, allegations that during the 2020 presidential election that outside influences were at work to determine an outcome that may or may not have aligned with voters' wishes.

Even back in 2016, it was Democrats and the Deep State in Washington who colluded, using their own Russian sources, to fabricate the now-debunked claims of "Russia collusion" against President Donald Trump.

Then in 2020, Mark Zuckerberg handed out some $400 million, through foundations, to local election officials who often used it to recruit voters in Democrat districts.

Even more significant was the impact of a scheme involving both social and legacy media to suppress, at the request of the FBI, accurate reporting about the Biden family's international business schemes revealed on a laptop Hunter Biden abandoned at a repair shop.

A subsequent Media Research Center poll showed had that accurate information been reported routinely, Joe Biden almost undoubtedly would have lost the election.

