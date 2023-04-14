Elon Musk: Adults to facilitate body mutilations on children should get life in prison

SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk, now also the chief of Twitter, has delivered his verdict for those adults, parents or doctors, who do or facilitate body mutilations on children as part of the transgender ideology:

Life in prison.

Any parent or doctor who sterilizes a child before they are a consenting adult should go to prison for life — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2023

Musk was responding to the protections the state of Florida is working on to deliver children from the grasp of those who would impose transgender ideologies – and those chemical and surgical treatments – on them.

On that topic, The Redheaded libertarian had said, "Governor DeSantis: you can't sex change for your child in Florida."

"Any parent or doctor who sterilizes a child before they are a consenting adult should go to prison for life," he said.

A report at National File described his comment as "speaking out against the child-destroying trans lobby."

It continued, "The transgender sterilization and castration of children have been militantly endorsed by the LGBT lobby and are being widely called out as parts of a demonic movement specifically targeting kids for destruction."

The report explained The Redheaded liberatarian" had "retweeted an MSNBC column that claimed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has taken measures to combat the transgender lobby’s targeting, sterilization, and mutilation of kids in Florida, has a 'desperation for power' that is 'destroying an entire state.'"

The pro-child comment from Musk triggered several advocates for transgender mutilations, including one who wildly claimed that children "cannot decide for themselves many things" but "a community" should make those rulings.

The report noted Musk has first-hand experience with the issue, as one of his adult children has claimed to be transgender.

Online, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said, "I agree. That's why I introduced the Protect Children's Innocence Act that makes it a felony to perform gender affirming care on children under the age of 18."

