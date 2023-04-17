Elon Musk: Feds had 'full access' to your private Twitter messages

It's long been known that ideology promoted by leftists and progressives is handed a high profile on many social media platforms.

Conservatives face shadow-banning – or outright suppression.

Evidence has been confirmed, too, that the government in recent years has had programs to give instructions to those corporations what messages to promote – and what to cancel, despite the obvious conflicts with the First Amendment.

Now Twitter owner is revealing that the Deep State has had "full access" to those message on Twitter that are designated "private."

A report in the New York Post said Musk confirmed the revelation about the extent of the government's reach into social media "blew my mind."

Musk acquired Twitter last year in a $44 billion deal that included his public desire to affirm free speech on the venue.

Since then the various "Twitter Files" that have been uncovered have revealed an underworld of leftist ideology being foisted on the American public.

"The degree to which government agencies effectively had full access to everything that was going on on Twitter blew my mind," Musk told Tucker Carlson of Fox News in an interview that is to air this week.

"I was not aware of that," Musk told Carlson.

"Would that include people’s DMs (direct messages)?” Carlson asked.

"Yes," said Musk.

Musk's agenda for the company also has included exposing the company's previous management "for its ties to government agencies, which demanded that certain content be flagged and even banned," the report said.

The Twitter Files have documented how the decision to suppress accurate reporting about the international business scandals involving the Biden family, documented in a laptop computer Hunter Biden abandoned at a repair shop, was made "at the highest levels of the company."

That suppression now is thought by many to be one of the biggest election manipulations in the nation's history, as a Media Research Center poll after the 2020 election confirmed that had that information been widely available to the public, it is likely Joe Biden would have lost multiple key swing states – and the election.

One reporter working on the "Files," Matt Taibbi, also revealed how Twitter sought guidance from several government agencies before deciding to ban former President Donald Trump from the platform following the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021.

And Taibbi revealed the CIA was involved in Twitter's "content moderation" efforts.

A report at Forbes raised a list of questions that have not yet been answered about the issue of government influence on social media.

Those include whether the government "just constantly monitor[ed] everyone's messages?" and how did that happen.

Also, "What kind of protections are in place to protect the privacy of users from snooping employees who may be curious about what celebrities are saying in DMs or what an ex-partner might be saying on the service?"

The report said, "These aren’t idle questions, especially when Musk is involved. Two U.S. senators recently wrote to one of Musk’s other companies, Tesla, to demand information about how customer privacy may or may not be protected. As it turns out, Tesla employees were reportedly sharing all kinds of videos that weren’t intended to be seen outside of Tesla engineers under supposedly strict rules."

