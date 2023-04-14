Elon Musk just keeps making sense

Who said this? Doctors or parents who approve or conduct sex-change surgeries on minors should be jailed for life.

Absolutely. Right on! You are making me jealous I never said it. The guy is making me ashamed.

It was Elon Musk – the former liberal. He sounds like a Christian or Jew, for heaven's sake!

The billionaire Twitter and Tesla boss put it this way: "Any parent or doctor who sterilizes a child before they are a consenting adult should go to prison for life."

The comment came in response to a discussion about new rules approved by medical boards in Florida banning so-called gender-affirming care such as puberty blockers for kids under 18.

TRENDING: Can GOP better present pro-life position?

He's already paying the price in his personal life. Musk's "transgender daughter" – i.e., a biological male – said last year he wanted nothing to do with his father after being granted a legal request to change his name and "gender identity" when he turned 18. "Vivian Jenna Wilson's" petition was approved by a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge in June.

Musk should probably write "Vivian" out of the will, but that's not my business.

Wilson asked the court to change his name to agree with "her gender identity" and said: "I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form." Wilson, who has a twin named Griffin and was formerly named Xavier Alexander Musk, officially adopted mother Justine's maiden name.

Get it? This name-game is unbearable.

The Daily Mail reports that Justine Wilson divorced Musk in 2008 after eight years of marriage. They also had triplet boys named Damian, Kai and Saxon, and a son named Nevada who was born in 2002 and died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, tragically, at 10 weeks.

Musk's comment came in reaction to a tweet referencing changes made by Florida's medical boards to block access to puberty blockers and hormone therapies to minors under the age of 18 who have "gender dysphoria" – a growing dysfunction among young people who watch too much Tik-Tok, Google and Facebook.

It was part of a bold move by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The state's Board of Medicine and Board of Osteopathic Medicine both passed rules to also ban surgical procedures for under-18s. Board members said the decision was made based on the irreversibility of the drugs and the growing number of people choosing to "detransition."

Children are somewhat safer, now, in Florida. So are parents.

What Musk said deserves a lot of kudos. Let me be among the first to give him an atta-boy.

Let me repeat it again. Musk said, "Any parent or doctor who sterilizes a child before they are a consenting adult should go to prison for life."

In response to Musk's tweet, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz said: "Why is this a controversial statement?"

It's not. But it is very bold for anyone of high-profile to say – or tweet.

For instance, Joe Biden has criticized DeSantis for his stance. Biden might have agreed with Musk a few years ago, but not now. He caters to this group. Biden said it is "close to sinful" for states to block minors' access to these kinds of "medical treatments and procedures."

But DeSantis said, "It is not 'sinful' to prohibit the mutilation of minors. It is not acceptable for the federal government to mandate that procedures like sex change operations be allowed for kids."

That's clearly correct. And more of us have to say it so the cacophony of the minority does not rule by decree.

In October last year Musk blamed America's colleges for turning his boy against him. In an interview with the Financial Times, he blamed "neo-Marxists' in elite schools and universities for the estrangement between him and his daughter." He's not alone in feeling that way. More and more are speaking out. Many are now taking the next step – not sending their children to these indoctrination centers.

He added, for good measure: "It's full-on communism ... and a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil."

Elon Musk is becoming downright smart.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!