Elon Musk tells Tucker A.I. could 'absolutely' take control of civilization

'The danger of training it to be woke – in other words, lie – is deadly'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 18, 2023 at 9:54am
Elon Musk (Video screenshot)

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

Elon Musk told Fox News host Tucker Carlson Monday that it was “absolutely” possible for artificial intelligence to take control of civilization and make decisions for people.

“That’s real? It is conceivable that AI could take control and reach a point where you couldn’t turn it off and it would be making the decisions for people?” Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and Daily Caller News Foundation, asked Musk during an interview that aired Monday.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Musk responded.

WATCH:

Musk is starting a new firm to challenge ChatGPT, based on a system originally developed by OpenAI, a firm he co-founded with Google co-founder Larry Page, according to the Financial Times. OpenAI is backed by Microsoft, while Google released Bard, a competing artificial intelligence product, in February.

Can artificial intelligence take control of civilization?

Musk departed from the company in 2018 over concerns about the safety of artificial intelligence. He has been an outspoken advocate for regulating the technology.

“The only one on one meeting I ever had with Obama as President I used not to promote Tesla or SpaceX, but to encourage AI regulation,” Musk tweeted Sunday.

ChatGPT came under fire for claims of political bias, with some studies reportedly showing it failed to detect attacks against Republicans, white people and men. Musk called the program out for its bias last year in a post on Twitter.

“The danger of training AI to be woke – in other words, lie – is deadly,” Musk tweeted in December.

The second part of Carlson’s interview with Musk will air Tuesday.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

WND News Services
