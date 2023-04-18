How Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter possibly saved the nation

Who has done more to save the nation from the tentacles of Big Tech?

The answer could well be Elon Musk.

When he paid far too much to buy Twitter, he found out, among other things, that his new property was essentially controlled by the nation's intelligence agencies.

He told Tucker Carlson Monday night on Fox News Channel: "The degree to which government agencies had full access to everything happening on Twitter blew my mind. It blew my mind."

Musk bought the company because he liked it, because he used it to keep his eyes on the news. The "Twitter Files," which he later released to help save free speech on the internet, may have done just that, as he granted independent journalists access to Twitter's archives for a series of reports, including what led to former President Donald Trump's suspension and the government's role in Twitter's censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story. It was quite a revelation, confirming the worst most of us suspected about the "Deep State."

The billionaire tech mogul revealed in an exclusive interview that the FBI and a panoply of three-letter spy agencies, along with foreign government spooks, were granted "full access" to direct messages of private citizens on Twitter prior to his takeover.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO made the bombshell allegation on Fox News in a candid, thoroughly entertaining discussion with Carlson. Musk spoke of his concerns about artificial intelligence (AI), his Twitter acquisition and his future plans for the social media platform that he bought last fall.

Musk accused his predecessors at Twitter of allowing U.S. and foreign intelligence agencies to read users' direct messages on the platform, calling it among the most "absurd" discoveries he made since purchasing the company for $44 billion.

Musk said he is moving to create a feature that would give users the option to encrypt direct messages with the hopes of limiting government interference. Musk said he hopes to unveil the new addition later this month. He said he has already received "indirect complaints" from various agencies about the crackdown, quipping that they're displeased with the move.

"I think people are a little concerned about complaining to me directly in case I tweet about it," he said. "If I got something that was unconstitutional from the U.S. government, my reply would be to send them a copy of the First Amendment and just say, 'What part of this are we getting wrong?'"

Musk also mused about how other Big Tech firms may have been handling intelligence agencies, which have continued to work with Google, Facebook, etc., and how they worked with the Big Media. He said he was unaware that Twitter had become a magnet for intelligence agencies but recalled feeling "uneasy" on the platform in the months leading up to the acquisition.

"Since I've been a heavy Twitter user since 2009, it's sort of like I'm in 'The Matrix.' I can see things – do things feel right, do they not feel right, what tweets am I being shown as recommended? … I started to get more and more uneasy about the Twitter situation. I started to feel like something feels wrong. … I couldn't place it exactly," he said. "Just, it felt like it was drifting in a bad direction, and my conversations with the board and management seemed to confirm my intuition about that, basically. But I was convinced these guys do not care about fixing Twitter, and I had a bad feeling about where it was headed based on the conversations I had with them. So then I was like, you know what, I'll try acquiring it and see if acquiring it is possible."

He's probably done as much, potentially, to save free speech as anyone in America. Who would have predicted that?

In the meantime, Trump is still trying to raise the money he needs to make his own Truth Social platform what it needs to be. In other words, Big Tech's control over the internet is still a reality – a very real reality. Trump resists using Twitter for his own reasons. But why not consider it soon as the presidential campaign really gets ramped up?

