At church I am taught to love my enemy. The Bible teaches the same thing. But it is hard to show compassion to the liberals.

They are intentionally trying to destroy my country. They are trashing long-held moral standards. They attack my ideals, morals and religion. Am I supposed to stand by and watch my country be destroyed by the LGBTQ/transgendered mentally defectives? I must attempt to stop this madness before it is too late.

If this were coming from outside of my country, we would be at war. But because it is coming from within, am I then supposed to allow the downfall of my country?

When I express my anger I am called a hater. I suppose I am a hater. I hate those trying to turn my country into a banana republic. I hate those who try to destroy my God. I hate those who are trying to take away my God-given rights.

Am I supposed to love those trying to destroy the United States of America? It is past time to push back using the same tactics the enemies of my country use against it.

Brian

The evil ones are at work

What with Tucker Carlson, Dan Bongino, Don Lemon and who knows who else being silenced by the media, it is a clear signal something big is about to happen – and the evil ones don't want these or any other telling the truth.

You ask the question, is God in control? The answer is absolutely yes! Traditional thought would be when one door closes another door opens; opportunity is knocking ... and for these individuals in the public eye.

Let's not dismiss so easily what Hitler's Goebbels did in WWII. It's a lot like what we see – and as for the corruption in the FBI, let's think brownshirts. Next we will see the executive order Biden just signed is in fact a de facto SS force.

I'm glad a lot of people have guns. Our Founding Fathers knew exactly what they were doing.

Rudy

WND: True to God's principles

Spot on, brother Joseph ["Why Tucker has nowhere to go – except ..."]. It's so sad that Newsmax caved to Dominion and the wicked establishment lawyers, but I'm soooo grateful WND has stayed true to God's call and His principles.

Despite recent trials, you and your wife have remained steadfast, standing on God's Word and Truth and walking in His love and grace. Shalom from a fellow messianic believer and longtime subscriber.

Bill

Babe Ruth lives!

Baseball season is upon us, and I've signed up for girls tee-ball. I identify as Babe Ruth – a name like that indicates a female for sure, right? Plus I just turned 6 (dozen) years old. I also identify as a first-grader.

But I'm concerned that the younger players might have an agility edge on me. I can't get up off the floor as easily as I once did, but I'm 6-foot-2 and 190 lbs.

Do you think I have a shot at MVP (Most Vacuous Player)?

Bill Phillips

OANN is the best

[To Joseph Farah:] Why would you say Tucker has no where to go except Real America's Voice? What about OANN? I think it's the best news on TV. It would be great to have Tucker on there. Why do you diss them?

Anaya

