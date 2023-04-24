'This [expletive] has to stop': Top comedian calls on female athletes to refuse to play trans competitors

(FAITHWIRE) -- Actor and comedian Rob Schneider is coming out swinging in defense of female athletes, urging women to refuse to play against transgender competitors.

“This [expletive] has to stop,” Schneider tweeted Thursday in response to a post about Payton McNabb, a high school volleyball player urging North Carolina lawmakers to pass a bill banning transgender athletes born males from playing on female sports teams.

McNabb’s advocacy came after she suffered a concussion and a serious neck injury after a transgender competitor spiked a ball at her, according to WLOS-TV.

