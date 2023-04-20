Facebook oversight board still wants COVID-19 comments censored

By Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

Meta’s Oversight Board, an independent body that reviews the social media platform’s content moderation efforts, published a report Thursday recommending continued censorship of perceived COVID-19 misinformation.

Meta insisted on having one worldwide approach to COVID-19 misinformation, leading the Board to decide that Meta should continue its present policy as long as the World Health Organization (WHO) classifies the virus as an international public health emergency, according to the report. Therefore, they advised that the company should persist in censoring COVID-19 information deemed false that is “likely to directly contribute to the risk of imminent and significant physical harm.”

Meta currently restricts 80 different COVID-19 claims, such as saying the virus does not exist or claiming that its vaccines cause death or a broad range of severe side effects, according to the report. The giant removed 27 million examples of COVID-19 falsehoods from Facebook and Instagram between March 2020 and July 2022.

Meta also censors heavily disputed claims, such as the claim that properly wearing a mask does not assist in stopping COVID-19 contagion and claims that COVID-19 vaccines are experimental.

The Board recommended that Meta commence a process of conducting regular and transparent evaluations of these 80 claims with a wide variety of stakeholders, sharing the results with the public.

In addition to removal, Meta may fact-check, label, or demote COVID-19 misinformation, according to the report.

“We thank the Oversight Board for its review and recommendations in this case,” a Meta spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “As Covid-19 evolves, we will continue consulting extensively with experts on the most effective ways to help people stay safe on our platforms.”

Meta will review the board’s recommendations and respond to each publicly within 60 days, according to the spokesperson. This is the first time the Board has directly commented on Meta’s policies relating to pandemic information.

According to the Board’s bylaws, Meta is required to respond to the recommendations within 60 days, a spokesperson for Meta’s Oversight Board told the DCNF. The Board reviews Meta’s implementation of its recommendations in quarterly transparency reports.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

