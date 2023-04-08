'Being faithful to God's calling' will 'cost you' in Hollywood

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – A Christian composer who has written music for "Adventures in Odyssey" and Angel Studios has revealed that he lost out on mainstream jobs due to his biblical beliefs but noted that it was worth it to stay true to his faith.

"Sometimes sticking to your guns in this industry will cost you," Aaron Fullan, an actor and composer, told attendees at the Christian Worldview Film Festival in Albany, Georgia, last month. "That is the harsh reality of being faithful to God's calling in this industry."

Fullan has composed music for multiple projects, including Adventures in Odyssey and has starred as an actor in a dozen titles, including Surprised by Oxford. He also composed the popular opening "jingle" heard at the beginning of every Angel Studios release, including at the start of "The Chosen."

