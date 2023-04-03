A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
CommentaryCOLUMN DU JOUR
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Fake news curated by the Deep State

John & Nisha Whitehead: 'The powers-that-be don't want us skeptical of the government's message'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 3, 2023 at 6:57pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(RUTHERFORD INSTITUTE) -- “We Americans are the ultimate innocents. We are forever desperate to believe that this time the government is telling us the truth.” — Former New York Times reporter Sydney Schanberg

Let’s talk about fake news stories, shall we?

There’s the garden variety fake news that is not really “news” so much as it is titillating, tabloid-worthy material peddled by anyone with a Twitter account, a Facebook page and an active imagination. These stories run the gamut from the ridiculous and the obviously click-baity to the satirical and politically manipulative.

Anyone with an ounce of sense and access to the Internet should be able to ferret out the truth and lies in these stories with some basic research. That these stories flourish is largely owing to the general gullibility, laziness and media illiteracy of the general public, which through its learned compliance rarely questions, challenges or confronts.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Fake news curated by the Deep State
Student charged with threatening member of Congress for opposing 'gays'
Turkey: 'Mystery' baby reunited with mother after earthquake
Canadian gov't 'sponsoring' Drag Summer Camp for children 7-11 years old
Leftists melt down after New York Times loses its Twitter blue tick
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×