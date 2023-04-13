Fauci, Gates, Schwab predict next 'pandemic'!

Three highly influential world leaders are assuring the public that there will be another pandemic.

COVID-19, of course, now is being attributed by most responsible experts to a leak from a lab in Wuhan, China, where scientists were working on making bat coronaviruses more lethal and easily spread.

It circled the globe, killing millions and destroying trillions of dollars in economic activity.

All three of the commenters in a video assembled by Liberty Daily expressed their often-controversial opinions about COVID while it was raging.

The video now, titled "Leading Genocidal Depopulationists Schwab, Fauci & Gates Announce Their Next Weapon against Humanity," Bill Gates, the computer tech billionaire and leftist activist, was responding to a question about another pandemic.

"Absolutely," there will be one, he said. "We don't know when."

Then there was Anthony Fauci, who was Joe Biden's COVID-19 adviser for several years and advocated ardently for everyone to be told to take the experimental mRNA shots, even though other treatments were available, who said, "The next pandemic and there will be one. There absolutely will be another outbreak of another pandemic."

Klaus Schwab, chief of the World Economic Forum, said, "We will definitely have to face other surprises, black swans. Maybe different kinds of viruses."

A report from the Austin American-Statements just a few weeks ago said a South by Southwest Panel discussed the possibility of another pandemic.

The "pandemic" now has converted to being "endemic," experts concluded, "meaning something that is frequently around like the flu."

"We will continue to have new variants emerge, said Hamilton Bennett, the senior director of vaccine access and partnerships at Moderna, which produced an mRNA vaccine for COVID-19," the report explained.

"It will look like a seasonal flu, with the severity of the variants being less and less. We have gotten really good at responding to variants."

Scientists on hand explained there now is the science to "create" vaccines quickly and manufacture them fast.

The world, however, still is dealing with the side effects of the vaccines, which have been blamed for many deaths and tens of thousands of injuries to mostly young people, who apparently were susceptible to heart problems triggered following the shots.

Gates is credited with several controversial statements about vaccines, and Reuters has defended him, and his statements, as laudable.

It was during a talk in 2010 concerning methods for reducing the world's carbon emissions to zero that Gates said, "First, we’ve got population. The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s headed up to about nine billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent. But there, we see an increase of about 1.3."

Reuters said, "Gates was not suggesting the global population should be killed off using vaccines. He is instead saying that improving public health using vaccinations can reduce unsustainable population growth in the future – and with it, lower carbon emissions."

