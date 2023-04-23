A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Favorite European travel spot bans selfies as tourists spark 'anarchic chaos'

No-waiting zones prohibit visitors from taking pictures

WND News Services
Published April 23, 2023
Portofino, Italy (Image by Corine Veen from Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- An Italian city famous for its beauty is banning selfies at popular spots with jaw-dropping views to prevent tourists from lingering and clogging its narrow streets.

Portofino, which is a town of approximately 500 people southeast of Genoa on the Italian Riviera, has introduced no-waiting zones in the town where tourists are prohibited from taking pictures, according to the BBC.

Those who spend too much time in the zones could be fined €275, or roughly $305, the outlet reported.

WND News Services
