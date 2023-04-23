Favorite European travel spot bans selfies as tourists spark 'anarchic chaos'

(FOX NEWS) -- An Italian city famous for its beauty is banning selfies at popular spots with jaw-dropping views to prevent tourists from lingering and clogging its narrow streets.

Portofino, which is a town of approximately 500 people southeast of Genoa on the Italian Riviera, has introduced no-waiting zones in the town where tourists are prohibited from taking pictures, according to the BBC.

Those who spend too much time in the zones could be fined €275, or roughly $305, the outlet reported.

