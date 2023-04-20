The FBI's 'Things To Do' list

When I am trying to accomplish a group of tasks I often make a "TTD," a "Things To Do" list. It really is enjoyable to complete each item and mark it off the list, and when all are complete, to wad the paper up and throw it away. It feels good just to talk about it.

The FBI has had Hunter Biden's laptop since December of 2019 and has not done anything concerning it, other than ignoring it. "More than 50 former senior intelligence officials" said that it was Russian propaganda, a claim that was used during a presidential debate to make Biden look good and Trump to look bad. Remember, this was on nationwide television. Now we learn the laptop is real. Are all of those people who wrongly and knowingly said the laptop was "Russian propaganda" being charged with election interference? If there were ever good candidates to be prosecuted and sent to jail for election interference, these 50 names seem like they should be at the top of the list, and if they are not – why not? Some say that these "50 former senior intelligence officials" are "far more blameworthy" than the censors at Twitter, because these 50 "intelligence officials" knew what they were doing and traded their public service for what most likely will be a treasonous cover-up where people made money through selling classified information, if the truth is ever fully exposed.

Following this same train of thought, after that the FBI obtained the illegally held top secret classified documents in Biden's garage and the closet of Biden's university office, nothing has been said. There is no way that these illegally held classified documents could have been declassified, because Biden, as a senator or as a vice president, did not have the authority to declassify them, as a president would. The FBI had at least the first stash of these documents on Nov. 2, 2022, prior to the Nov. 8 election, but the FBI forgot to tell anyone that the documents had been found until release of a CBS News report Jan. 9, 2023. How much do you want to bet that knowing about the illegally held classified documents in Biden's possession would have influenced at least some voters in the 2022 election? Good timelines of the "discovery" of all the different caches of Biden's classified documents can be found at Fox News and Axios.

All we hear about is how former President Trump had classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, but we hear nothing concerning Biden's classified documents. Comparing Biden and Trump, only former President Trump had the legal ability to declassify the documents, as he said he did. Biden's squirreling away of classified documents was illegal, as he was merely a vice president and a senator at the time the documents were stolen.

Then there are the damaged security cameras from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in NYC. These are the cameras that monitored Jeffery Epstein's jail cell from August 2019. Both of Epstein's lawyers told a U.S. district judge that they had doubts about the New York City chief medical examiner's conclusion that Epstein committed suicide. It is stated that while one camera was damaged, having no useable footage, the other camera captured footage. It is also interesting that the guards just didn't follow procedure that night and failed to check on Epstein. While the FBI has had these cameras at their Quantico, Virginia, Crime Lab since August of 2019, no one has said a word about them or the video footage they contain.

I thought to myself, "Why would the FBI be so silent on all these extremely important issues?" Then suddenly – I knew what had happened! Someone at the FBI misplaced the TTD, the Things To Do list, and that is why nothing has been done except trying to terrorized the Trump family for doing exactly what the FBI told them to do concerning the declassified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

So I thought I would help and write another TTD for the FBI.

FBI TTD:

1. Find the "on" switch for Hunter's laptop, and look at content.

2. Electrically connect Epstein's cameras, and watch video.

3. Read Joe's stolen top secret classified documents found in the box by his car in his garage (or one of the multiple other unsecure locations).

4. Put frogmen in the water behind Joe's beach house, get the boys ready in full combat gear with loaded assault weapons, which Joe wants to ban, and go knock on Joe's door. But remember to notify CNN beforehand, so they can be there.

I was going to include more items, but let's just get started with these few. Come on, guys; when you complete one of these items, you get to check it off the list!

It's true that a special counsel was appointed to head the Biden investigation Jan. 12, 2023, but, again, the FBI had Biden's documents before the November election, and said nothing, and then had them for nearly two months afterward, and said nothing. Even if they were reading really slow, I bet several agents could have gotten through at least one box of classified documents and informed the public of the finds, or at least arranged them on the floor and posted their picture, as they did for the presidential declassified documents found at Mar-a-Lago. Maybe I should add that to the Things To Do list.

