FDA reports shortages of type of penicillin used to treat syphilis, strep throat

Pfizer is sole supplier of particular antibiotic in U.S.

WND News Services
Published April 29, 2023 at 2:22pm
(Image by HeungSoon from Pixabay)

(THE EPOCH TIMES) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reported a shortage of the injectable version of penicillin, citing increased demand for the antibiotic.

In a notice on April 26, the agency said there are shortages of Pfizer’s Bicillin L-A in both regular and pediatric versions. It said the shortage may persist until around the last quarter of the year.

Bicillin L-A is Pfizer’s brand name for penicillin G benzathine, which is administered by injection intramuscularly. Pfizer is the sole supplier of penicillin G benzathine in the United States.

