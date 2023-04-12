A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money Politics U.S.LAW OF THE LAND
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Federal court rules on Biden's far-reaching 'Waters of the United States' regulation

'Nothing more than a land grab usurping the rights of farmers to control their property'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 12, 2023 at 3:36pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

By Katelynn Richardson
Daily Caller News Foundation

A federal court granted a preliminary injunction Wednesday against the Biden administration’s “waters of the United States” (WOTUS) rule that extends the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) regulatory authority.

The new rule, which defines what “navigable waters” are subject to government regulation under the Clean Water Act, allowed the EPA to claim regulatory authority over lands containing small streams and wetlands. District of North Dakota Judge Daniel Hovland granted 24 states who sued the EPA over the rule in February a preliminary injunction on Wednesday, finding they have “persuasively shown that the new 2023 Rule poses a threat to their sovereign rights and amounts to irreparable harm.”

TRENDING: Shameless media censorship

“The States involved in this litigation will expend unrecoverable resources complying with a rule unlikely to withstand judicial scrutiny,” the court found.

Hovland also stated that the rule appears to “directly” affect landowners who are now “potentially subject to federal jurisdiction and permitting requirements,” forcing them to “undertake expensive assessments or forego their activities.” He noted the “dire need” for clarification on what constitutes a navigable water, holding out hope that the the Supreme Court’s pending decision in Sackett v. EPA will settle the issue.

Is Biden trying to take away Americans' property rights?


“Until then, every state will continue to swim in waters of uncertainty, ambiguity, and chaos,” Hovland wrote.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Last week, President Biden vetoed a bipartisan bill designed to overturn the new rule. Republicans have criticized the rule for the burden it places on farmers and landowners.

The EPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Trump sues Michael Cohen for $500 million
Principal of school that limited play auditions on race paid thousands to consult on racial equity
U.S. citizen arrested for spreading Christianity abroad
Stocks fall as fear of recession weighs on investors, Dow snaps 4-day win streak
Federal court rules on Biden's far-reaching 'Waters of the United States' regulation
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×