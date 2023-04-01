A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Federal judge strikes down firearm permit law, handing gun advocates major victory

Had banned 18- to 20-year-olds from obtaining gun permits

Published April 1, 2023
(FOX NEWS) – A federal judge on Friday struck down a Minnesota law that prohibits adults age 18-20 from obtaining permits to carry handguns in public.

Assisted by gun-rights advocacy groups, three individuals who were under 21 challenged a 2003 state law that enacted an age requirement to apply for a permit to carry a pistol. They argued that the law unconstitutionally prohibited young adults from exercising their Second Amendment right to bear arms.

In a 50-page ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Kathleen Menendez agreed. Relying on the Supreme Court's 2022 decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass'n v. Bruen, the judge concluded that Minnesota's law was unconstitutional and blocked the state from enforcing it.

