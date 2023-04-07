Feds facing lawsuit over details of damage, injuries from Joe Biden's new dog

The federal government is being sued for details of any damage and injuries from Joe Biden's new dog in the White House, Commander.

A previous dog, Major, already has been removed from the White House by the Bidens following a series of attacks in which he repeatedly bit workers there.

Now government watchdog Judicial Watch said it has filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security.

It is seeking "Any records related to incidents of aggression and bites involving the Biden family dog, 'Commander,' including communications between Secret Service officials in the Uniformed and Non-Uniformed Divisions involved in White House operations and the Presidential Protection Division."

The case was filed in U.S. District Court in Washington after the Secret Service "failed to respond adequately" to a request for those details last year.

The lawsuit follows "a tip" that was received.

"Acquired in December 2021, Commander, a pure-bred German shepherd, replaced another German shepherd, Major, which left the White House following a series of attacks on Secret Service and White House staff," Judicial Watch reported.

"Judicial Watch already caught the Biden White House lying about their family dog attacking and injuring Secret Service and White House employees," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said. "Now it seems their new dog is also out of control and the Secret Service is hiding records about the issue."

The watchdog last year reported on "multiple attacks and damages to United States Secret Service members by Major at both the White House and Biden's lake home in Wilmington, Del.," the group reported.

WND had reported at the end of 2022 that the bitings were "dangerous" and "the Biden White House lied about it, placing Secret Service and other White House personnel at needless risk."

A book then revealed that Biden demanded the last word on the dispute, insisting that a Secret Service agent "lied" about the problem.

Which prompted constitutional expert and popular legal commentator Jonathan Turley to express some alarm.

He cited, at the time, excerpts of a new book that reveal "Biden is denying an account of the Secret Service about an agent being attacked by his German Shepherd, Major, at the White House."

He said, "The statement from the president raises some interesting legal questions after he effectively called an agent a liar about an official report on one of many bite incidents with the Biden dogs. If the quote is accurate, the criticism could not only be viewed as defamatory but another unfounded attack on the integrity and veracity of federal employees by the president."

He explained, "This should not be dismissed as some sensational 'President Bites Agent' story. It raises long-standing concerns over the lack of recourse for agents endangered or abused by protected individuals."

The claim came from "The Fight of His Life," by Chris Whipple, who talks about Biden’s "continued mistrust of the Secret Service and his alleged avoidance of saying anything in front of agents. Biden has long had tense relations with the Secret Service, particularly after female agents complained about his exposing himself to them by insisting on swimming in the nude," Turley noted.

He noted the book's claim is that Biden has his own "deep state" and thinks the Secret Service is made up of "MAGA sympathizers" because it is "full of white ex-cops from the South…"

He noted that there previously was discussion of the problem with the Biden dogs, and their attacks on agents that ordinarily would lead to liability.

"In one eight-day period, agents were bitten every day," he noted.

But the Bidens continued to reject liability and insist the dogs were just adjusting.

"Now Biden is quoted as saying that he does not trust the Secret Service and believes that one agent is outright lying about one attack by Major. The president is quoted as saying 'Look, the Secret Service are never up here. It didn’t happen,'" Turley explained.

However, the agent reported the attack, photographs documented it, and other agents reported similar incidents.

